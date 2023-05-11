In a shocking incident, a 4-year-old girl student was allegedly molested on May 9 at a private school in South Rohini. The incident was reported on May 10 at South Rohini police station. The student was medically examined at a local hospital. After investigation, a 43-year-old person named Sunil Kumar who was working as a peon at the school has been detained and FIR has been registered. Delhi police is investigating the matter further. Sikkim Shocker: 11-Year-Old Girl Raped, Strangled to Death in Gangtok.

Delhi Crime News

