The Delhi traffic police on Thursday issued a detailed traffic advisory for December 31 and January 1 considering the rush on new year. Special restrictions have been put in place for Connaught place which is an important party hub in the national capital. The traffic police won’t allow vehicular traffic in the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place except for those that are carrying valid Passes. Visitors have been also advised to use public transport as there is a shortage of parking space at India Gate. New Year 2023 Celebrations: Tight Security in and Around Mumbai, Several Senior Officers, 46 Platoons of SRPF Deployed to Maintain Law and Order

Check Detailed Traffic Advisory:

Delhi Traffic Police releases traffic advisory for New year's eve celebrations pic.twitter.com/hqG7hDxGsL — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

Statement By Delhi Police:

