Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that the Congress party will not compromise with their ideology. He also said that BJP is dividing people on the basis of religion. "Riots are being incited not only in big cities but also in small towns. We're still a national party no matter our numbers have dwindled in the Parliament," Gehlot said.

Check tweet:

