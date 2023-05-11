Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray welcomed the Supreme Court ruling on the recent Maharashtra crisis and the role of the then Governor. Thackeray said that the decision reinstates the 'trust in the democracy.' However, he said that if the current Maharashtra CM and deputy CM have any ethics, then they should resign. Reacting to Thackeray's ethic jibe, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, " It doesn't suit Uddhav Thackeray to talk about morality. I want to ask him if had he forgotten his morals when he went with NCP&Congress for CM post." Fadnavis also said that Thackeray had not resigned on moral grounds but due to fear after people who were with him left him. Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis Should Resign As Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM If They Have Any Ethics, Says Uddhav Thackeray After Supreme Court Verdict (Watch VIdeo).

It Doesn't Suit Uddhav Thackeray To Talk About Morality

#WATCH | It doesn't suit Uddhav Thackeray to talk about morality. I want to ask him if had he forgotten his morals when he went with NCP&Congress for CM post.He had not resigned on moral grounds but due to fear after people who were with him left him: Maharashtra Dy CM D Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/OF6pk0Wnyd — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

