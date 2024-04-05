Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah surprised many by immersing himself in the devotional atmosphere by singing a Ram Bhajan amid chants of "Jai Mata Di." The event occurred on Friday, April 5, in Katra. The 26-second video shared by news agency IANS showcases Abdullah's rendition of the bhajan "Dhundo More Ram." Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Farooq Abdullah Will Not Contest LS Polls Due to Health Reasons, Says Omar Abdullah.

Farooq Abdullah Sings Ram Bhajan

Katra: Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah sings Ram Bhajan. pic.twitter.com/FhHb710R65 — IANS (@ians_india) April 5, 2024

