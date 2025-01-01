Lucknow, January 1: Five members of a family were found murdered inside a hotel here early on Wednesday, police said. The accused has been arrested, a senior police officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Lucknow, Raveena Tyagi, said the incident took place at Hotel Sharanjit in Naka area of the state capital.

"The accused, identified as Arshad (24), allegedly killed five members of his own family. Following the gruesome act, the local police promptly apprehended the accused from the crime scene," Tyagi said. Lucknow Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Found Dead With Multiple Injuries Under Mysterious Circumstances in Bakshi Ka Talab Area, Probe On.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: A murder was reported at Hotel Sharanjeet in Thana Naka. The police, along with a dog squad and forensic team, are at the scene investigating the incident pic.twitter.com/QCSmNh45lj — IANS (@ians_india) January 1, 2025

The deceased have been identified as Alia (9), Alshia (19), Aksa (16) and Rahmeen (18) -- all sisters of Arshad. The fifth is Asma, the mother of the accused, according to police. Lucknow Shocker: Chaat Seller Shot Dead Over Shop Dispute in Uttar Pradesh.

The DCP said Arshad, 24, is a native of Agra, adding the preliminary inquiry has revealed that he took the step because of domestic disputes. The forensic teams have been deployed at the crime spot to collect evidence while a detailed probe has been launched into the matter, she said.

