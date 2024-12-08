A video going viral on social media shows police sprinkling flower petals on farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border. In the viral clip, police and other security personnel are seen sprinkling flower petals on farmers who are protesting and trying to move ahead as they begin their "Dilli Chalo" march today, December 8. Earlier in the day, police deployed tear gas at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border to disperse farmers who began their "Dilli Chalo" march. Police and protesting farmers also got into a verbal altercation, as drone footage showed police blocking the farmers at the border. ‘Dilli Chalo’ Protest: Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Farmers, Halt March at Shambhu Border Over Mismatch in ‘101 List’ (Watch Video).

Police Sprinkle Flower Petals on Farmers at Shambhu Border

#WATCH | Police sprinkle flower petals on the farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border who are protesting and trying to move ahead as they begin their 'Dilli Chalo' march, today pic.twitter.com/EjIs3vVWsc — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)