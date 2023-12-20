Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the justification of passing a resolution within the House condemning the mimicry incident that occurred outside. Emphasising the party's commitment to avoiding disrespect, Kharge stated, "We don't want to disrespect anyone; it is not in our character." Mallikarjun Kharge for PM? Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal Proposed Congress Chief's Name for PM Candidate During INDIA Alliance Meeting, Says Raghav Chadha (Watch Video).

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Questions Resolution Passed in House

VIDEO | "The mimicry incident took place outside the House, however, a resolution was passed in the House condemning it. Is it justified? We don't want to disrespect anyone, it is not in our character," says Congress president @kharge.#ParliamentWinterSession pic.twitter.com/0PR28Toz3L — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 20, 2023

