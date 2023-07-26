The Delhi Government on Wednesday declared four dry days for the period of July to September 2023. The decision comes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal from the Excise Department regarding the development on Wednesday, July 26. The list of dry days between July to September 2023 includes Muharram on July 29, Independence Day on August 15, Janamasthmi on September 07, and Eid-e-Milad on September 28. It must be noted that the Delhi Government issues a list of dry days every 3 months. Dry Days in Delhi 2023 List: Check Complete Calendar With Festivals and Dates When Alcohol Is Not for Sale in the Capital City of India.

Dry Days in Delhi from July to September 2023

