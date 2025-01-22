The Delhi government has ordered liquor shops and other establishments serving alcohol in the national capital to remain closed for a total of four days in view of the Delhi assembly elections 2025. As per the official order, liquor shops will remain shut and alcohol won't be served in Delhi from Monday, February 3 to Wednesday, February 5 including the day of polling and on the day of declaration of results, Saturday, February 8, for the assembly elections in the national capital. Notably, a recent notification issued by the Delhi Excise Commissioner has declared "dry day" under the Excise Rules-2010 for various excise licenses on the day of polling and counting for the 70-member Delhi assembly. Delhi will go to polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. Dry Days 2025 in Delhi Full Calendar: Get List of Holidays and Important Event Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs & Bars in the National Capital.

Delhi Government Prohibits Sale of Alcohol for 4 Days

दिल्ली : 3 से 5 और 8 फरवरी को ड्राई डे, बंद रहेंगी शराब की दुकानें दिल्ली सरकार ने शहर में शराब की दुकानें और शराब परोसने वाले अन्य प्रतिष्ठानों को तीन से पांच फरवरी तक मतदान के दिन और आठ फरवरी को नतीजे घोषित होने के दिन बंद रखने का आदेश दिया है. दिल्ली आबकारी आयुक्त द्वारा हाल… pic.twitter.com/aDhSkPzpIP — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) January 22, 2025

