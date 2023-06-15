Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka district will be closed on July 15 in view of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning on storm alert, VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by today evening. Devotees are requested to take a note of the storm warning and stay at home. They should not visit the Dwarkadhish temple, also known as the Jagat Mandir for the darshan today. Cyclone Biparjoy Live Tracker Map on Windy: Check Real-Time Status.

Dwarkadhish Temple Closed Today Due to Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat

#WATCH | Gujarat: Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka closed for devotees today in view of #CycloneBiparjoy As per IMD, VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Biparjoy to cross Saurashtra & Kutch & adjoining Pakistan coasts b/w Mandvi & Karachi near Jakhau Port by today evening pic.twitter.com/Yhluh9Nrig — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

