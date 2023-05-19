Bhanu Bag, the absconding owner of the illegal firework factory in Egra’s Khadikul village, died at 3 am on Friday at a hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack. The accused had suffered 70 per cent burn injuries. The blast in the cracker factory killed nine people and critically injured seven others on Tuesday. The impact of the explosion was so massive that the factory which was being run from a residential building collapsed. West Bengal Blast: Five Killed, Seven Injured in Massive Explosion at Illegal Firecracker Factory in Egra (Watch Video).

Egra Blast

Egra (West Bengal) firecracker unit blast | Prime accused Bhanu Bag dies in a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha. He was under medical treatment here after suffering severe burn injuries. — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

