A video of the Grand Mufti of Kashmir Nasir-ul-Islam announcing that Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, leaked on social media. The announcement video soon went viral. Now, the Grand Mufti of Kashmir has come out with a clarification. "It has been a practice of the Grand Mufti to pre-record two bytes for Doordarshan, with one negating Eid on a particular day and the other declaring Eid. Then on that day, Grand Mufti calls Doordarshan and advises which tape to play, the statement read. The Mufti has also called for strict action against the miscreants who leaked the video online. Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Eid Preparations in Full Swing in Jammu and Kashmir, Markets Abuzz with Festive Spirit.

