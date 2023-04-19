A video of the Grand Mufti of Kashmir Nasir-ul-Islam announcing that Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, leaked on social media. The announcement video soon went viral. Now, the Grand Mufti of Kashmir has come out with a clarification. "It has been a practice of the Grand Mufti to pre-record two bytes for Doordarshan, with one negating Eid on a particular day and the other declaring Eid. Then on that day, Grand Mufti calls Doordarshan and advises which tape to play, the statement read. The Mufti has also called for strict action against the miscreants who leaked the video online. Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Eid Preparations in Full Swing in Jammu and Kashmir, Markets Abuzz with Festive Spirit.

Eid 2023 Announcement Viral Video:

#Breaking: Leaked video of Mufti Nasir ul Islam, where he can be seen recording a video in advance that Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated on 22 April, Saturday. Today is 19th & the date he pretends to be releasing is 20, tomorrow. This show the nefarious designs of the Mufti ++ pic.twitter.com/IW7MtH2pV0 — Documenting Kashmir II (@_documentingk) April 19, 2023

Grand Mufti Seeks Action:

Viral video regarding Eid announcement It has been a practice of the Grand Mufti to pre-record two bytes for Doordarshan with one negating Eid on a particular day and the other one declaring the eid. Then on that day Grand Mufti calls Doordarshan and advises which tape to play. pic.twitter.com/n2ZhQZvCns — Ejaz Ul Haq Bhat (@EjazbNdtv) April 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)