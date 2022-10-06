Western Railway issued clarification after political rally of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was aired live on the LED screens of few local trains of Western Railway on Wednesday. WR said that no such type of permission was given by the railway authorities and the authority has already sought a clearification from the licensed contractor. The railways has allowed different contractors to display advertisements on LED screens installed inside the local trains under the non fare revenue scheme. Dasara Melava 2022, Eknath Shinde Speech: Maharashtra CM Says ‘Uddhav Thackeray Asked Me About Anand Dighe's Property After His Death’

Live Rally of Eknath Shinde Aired in Mumbai Local Train:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)