Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde resigned from his post on Tuesday, November 26, as the term of his government ended. Governor CP Radhakrishnan appointed Shinde as the caretaker Chief Minister until the next government is formed. Shinde, who led the MahaYuti Alliance to victory in the recently concluded 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, submitted his resignation in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Eknath Shinde Urges ‘Don’t Put Up Show of Strength in My Support’ As Chorus Grows for Shiv Sena Leader To Continue As Maharashtra CM.

Eknath Shinde Resigns As Maharashtra’s Chief Minister

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde resigned from his post and the Governor appointed him as caretaker Chief Minister until the next government is sworn in. (Source: Raj Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/uKVvHbxOWz — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024

