The Supreme Court, on Thursday, closed arguments and reserved the verdict in petitions against the Electoral Bonds Scheme. The scheme, which the government notified on January 2, 2018, was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency to political funding. Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India to furnish the updated data of the funds received by all the political parties through Electoral Bonds till September 30. The apex court asked ECI to give the data in a sealed packet within two weeks. Electoral Bond Case: Centre Tells Supreme Court ‘Confidentiality’ Not ‘Selective Anonymity’ at Core of Scheme Design.

Electoral Bonds: Supreme Court directed Election Commission of India to furnish the updated data of the funds received by all the political parties through Electoral Bonds till September 30. SC asks ECI to give the data in a sealed packet within two weeks.

