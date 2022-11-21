Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday launched an attack on BJP. He took a dig at PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's regular visits to the poll-bound state. "Ever since they won UP polls, PM-Amit Shah started coming here (Guj) regularly. It means they feel BJP being wiped out of here. What does it mean if they come here every week? Shows their weak condition. So, both of them set a camp here," CM Gehlot said. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: 26 BJP Leaders Address 56 Public Rallies in Single Day.

Ashik Gehlot Takes Dig at BJP:

Ever since they won UP polls, PM-Amit Shah started coming here (Guj) regularly. It means they feel BJP being wiped out of here. What does it mean if they come here every week? Shows their weak condition. So, both of them set a camp here: Raj CM Ashok Gehlot#GujaratElections2022pic.twitter.com/RUmJthDeVT — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022

