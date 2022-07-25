With the due date for filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 (AY22-23) nearing, many users complained of technical problems with the ITR portal. The due date for filing the ITR for AY22-23 is July 31. Let's take a look.

Check Tweet:

Check it Out:

@IncomeTaxIndia #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately Why I couldn't able to prevalidate bank account.. I am trying from Morning.. pic.twitter.com/VQlLUyJT9A — Krishna Reddy (@Krishna19407514) July 25, 2022

Extend Due Date:

Sir @IncomeTaxIndia @nsitharaman @PMOIndia @narendramodi @rashtrapatibhvn there are several issues with the website of ITR. It's taking way too time. There are numerous glitches in website. Kindly, extend the due date. We all shall be indebted to you.#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately — ankit jha (@ankitjh66279218) July 25, 2022

Check Tweet:

@IncomeTaxIndia @FinMinIndia #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately for how many files we have to give details. In each files we are facing issues. Either we may prepare return or write details of each files as you told us. It's not the solution, pls extend date. — CA Aditya Jain (@CAJAINADITYA) July 25, 2022

More Than 3 Crore ITRs for AY 2022–23 Filed:

More than 3 crore ITRs for AY 2022-23 have been filed on e-Filing portal till 25th July, 2022. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022. We urge you to file your ITR at the earliest, if not filed as yet. #FileNow! Pl visit: https://t.co/GYvO3n9wMf #ITD pic.twitter.com/Kd5GVaeGb2 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 25, 2022

