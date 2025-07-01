The Mumbai police busted a fake currency racket operating in the city. Mumbai police said that the fake currency racket was busted in Cotton Green. It is learned that the police seized INR 25 lakh in counterfeit INR 500 notes. One accused, identified as Ankit Parashar, has been arrested, while others remain at large. "The gang scammed victims by offering ₹5 lakh fake notes for ₹1 lakh," Mumbai Police said. Fake Currency Racket Busted in Mumbai: DRI Uncovers Counterfeit Currency Printing Operation in Subhash Nagar, Seizes Equipment and 30 Fake INR 50 Notes.

Fake Currency Racket Busted in Mumbai's Cotton Green

