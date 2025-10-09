A major accident was narrowly averted on Thursday morning when a private aircraft skidded off the runway at Mohammadabad airstrip in Farrukhabad and stopped just short of the boundary wall. The twin-engine charter plane, operated by Jetserve Aviation, had six people onboard, four passengers and two pilots, all of whom escaped unhurt. The incident occurred around 11:15 am during take-off for Bhopal, when the aircraft veered off course after covering about 400 metres. Officials said low air pressure in one of the wheels likely caused the deviation. Among the passengers were Ajay Arora of Woodpecker Green Agri Nutripad Pvt Ltd, along with SBI’s Sumit Sharma and two senior company officials. Police, administrative officers, and fire personnel quickly reached the spot. A video shared by ANI showed the aircraft grounded near the airstrip’s perimeter wall. Aligarh Plane Crash: Trainee Plane of Private Training Centre Crashes During Landing in Uttar Pradesh, Pilot Narrowly Escapes Accident (See Pic).

Plane Skids Off Runway, All Six Onboard Safe

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A private aircraft lost control while taking off from the runway in Farrukhabad and collapsed in bushes nearby. The two pilots and passengers are safe. (Video Source: Police) pic.twitter.com/pWlZOl3rmG — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2025

