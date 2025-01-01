The Allahabad High Court recently said that a "free-willed" wife's acts of travelling alone or interacting with members of civil society without engaging in any illegal or immoral relationships cannot be considered an act of cruelty against her husband. The high court bench of Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh and Justice Donadi Ramesh also said that a wife's conduct of only seeking to keep alive a legal fiction of her marriage without any reason to keep alive that relationship and refusing to cohabit with her husband may amount to cruelty against the husband. The court observed while allowing the husband's appeal to challenge a family court's judgment and order dismissing the divorce suit he had instituted. It is learned that the husband had pressed for a divorce decree on two grounds - mental cruelty and desertion by the wife. Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Allahabad High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Sushil Singhania, Uncle of Nikita Singhania.

HC Allows Man's Appeal Challenging Family Court's Judgement

'Free-Willed' Wife Meeting Civil Society Members Sans Forming An Illegal Relation Isn't Cruelty Against Husband: Allahabad HC | @ISparshUpadhyay #AllahabadHighCourt https://t.co/PeRx2qru71 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)