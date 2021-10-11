Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday said that fuel prices are not high but inclue tax levied. He further added that peole had taken free vaccine and from where the maney would come from. He stated, "Fuel prices aren't high but include the tax levied. You must've taken a free vaccine, where will the money come from? You haven't paid the money, this is how it was collected."

Tweet By ANI:

Fuel prices aren't high but include the tax levied. You must've taken a free vaccine, where will the money come from? You haven't paid the money, this is how it was collected: Union MoS (Petroleum & Natural Gas) Rameswar Teli in Assam on Oct 9 pic.twitter.com/uZZCpXdUCj — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)