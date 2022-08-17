All the 11 convicts, given life imprisonment for rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven members of her family, were released on August 15 by the Gujarat government under its Remission Policy. Bilkis Bano today said in a press release that “Today, I can say only this - how can justice for any woman end like this? I trusted the highest courts in our land. I trusted the system”. She further said that “Give me back my right to live without fear and in peace. Please ensure that my family and I are kept safe.”

Read Bilkis Bano's Full Statement:

#BilkisBano’s statement - “Today, I can say only this - how can justice for any woman end like this? I trusted the highest courts in our land. I trusted the system”. “Give me back my right to live without fear and in peace. Please ensure that my family and I are kept safe.” pic.twitter.com/oH7ijgRKkJ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 17, 2022

