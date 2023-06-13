After extending its flight cancellations till June 14, Go First has once again extended the cancellation of all flights until June 16. The development comes a few days after the airline said that all its scheduled flights have been cancelled till Wednesday, June 14. "A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly," the airline said in the statement. Meanwhile, the NCLT on Thursday issued a notice to the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of crisis-hit airlines Go First over a plea filed by supply chain company Delhivery. NCLT Issues Notice to Go First Resolution Professional on Delhivery Plea, Asks to File Reply in Two Weeks.

Go First Cancels Flights Till June 16:

Due to operational reasons, flights until 16th June are cancelled: Go First pic.twitter.com/7I1Vya9WvS — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

