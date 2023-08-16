Hyderabad Customs Seize 412gm of Gold Paste Hidden in Trash Bin on IndiGo Flight Customs officers conducting a search on IndiGo flight 6E-2171 from Trichy to Hyderabad uncovered 412 gm of 24kt gold paste concealed in a trash bin at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The estimated value of the seized gold is Rs 24.92 lakhs. The investigation into the incident is currently underway, with authorities looking into the matter to determine the origin and intended destination of the concealed gold. Gold Found Concealed in Rectum: Man Hides Gold Paste Worth Over Rs 42 Lakh in Rectum, Caught at Hyderabad Airport (Watch Video).

During rummaging of Indigo flight 6E-2171 at RGIA, on its domestic leg from Trichy to Hyderabad on 16.8.23, Hyderabad Customs officers recovered 412 gm of gold paste(24kt), hidden in the trash bin. The value of the gold is Rs 24.92 lakhs. Further investigation into the matter is…

