The Uttar Pradesh Police busted a gang targeting victims through the gay dating app Grindr in Noida and arrested six men. According to DCP Shakti Awasthi, the accused lured victims via the Grindr gay dating app, invited them to secluded locations, and then assaulted and robbed them forcing UPI transfers or seizing their valuables. Fear of social stigma kept many victims silent, but a recent complaint by a youth triggered police action. The arrested, identified as Vishal, Shivam, Yash, Mohit, Aman, and Suraj, were found in possession of INR 19,500 in cash, two pistols, a Hyundai car, and a mobile phone with the app installed. All six have been remanded to judicial custody. Grindr Dating App Scam: 4 Arrested for Blackmailing and Extorting Money Through Gay Dating App in Noida (Watch Videos).

Grindr Dating App Scam Busted in Noida

उत्तर प्रदेश - नोएडा में ग्रिंडर गे डेटिंग एप के जरिये लड़कों से दोस्ती करके, उन्हें मुलाकात के बहाने लूटने वाला गैंग पकड़ा। विशाल, शिवम, यश, मोहित सोलंकी, अमन और सूरज गिरफ्तार हैं। pic.twitter.com/Ebm7LC9pQY — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 27, 2025

