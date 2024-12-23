Priyanka Gandhi, on December 23, se BJP government’s decision to impose an 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on job application forms, including those for the Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute (KSSSCI). Gandhi called the move "exploitative," accusing the government of burdening the youth and parents further in their pursuit of employment. Priyanka Gandhi, in her social media post, stated, "The BJP may not be able to provide jobs to the youth, but it is definitely rubbing salt into their wounds by charging 18% GST on exam forms. After filling out the form, if the government fails and there are paper leaks or corruption, the youth lose their hard-earned money." Gandhi also highlighted the struggles of parents, who work tirelessly to support their children's education and preparation for government jobs. "Parents work tirelessly, cutting back on their own needs, but the BJP government has made even the job application forms a means to generate revenue," she wrote in her X post. A post by user @Gauraw2297 echoed similar sentiments, condemning the GST on job forms: "Job application forms are also subjected to an 18% GST. These are such remarkable welfare services. Naman (respect)." New Tax Rates on Popcorn: GST Council Proposes 5% for Ready-to-Eat, 12% for Pre-Packaged, 18% for Caramel.

Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP for Imposing 18% GST on Job Application Forms

भाजपा युवाओं को नौकरी तो दे नहीं सकती, लेकिन परीक्षा फॉर्म पर 18% जीएसटी वसूल कर युवाओं के जख्मों पर नमक जरूर छिड़क रही है। अग्निवीर समेत हर सरकारी नौकरी के फॉर्म पर जीएसटी वसूली जा रही है। फॉर्म भरने के बाद सरकार की विफलता से पेपर लीक हुआ, भ्रष्टाचार हुआ तो युवाओं के ये पैसे डूब… pic.twitter.com/FGnCydZDgb — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 23, 2024

18% GST on Exam Forms

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)