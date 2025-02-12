Mumbai has reported its first death linked to Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) after a 53-year-old ward boy from BMC’s VN Desai Hospital succumbed at Nair Hospital today, February 12. The state’s total suspected GBS-related deaths now stand at eight, with a 10th-grade girl from Palghar also undergoing treatment. Maharashtra has seen a surge in GBS cases, with Pune district being the worst affected, recording 197 suspected and confirmed cases. Of these, 172 patients have been diagnosed with GBS, including 40 from Pune Municipal Corporation areas and 92 from newly incorporated villages. Pune district remains the hardest hit in Maharashtra, with 197 suspected and confirmed GBS cases, including 172 diagnosed cases. While 104 patients have been discharged, 50 are still in ICU, and 20 remain on ventilator support, according to the health department. Gullain-Barre Syndrome in Maharashtra: 5 More Suspected GBS Cases in Pune; Overall Tally Rises to 197.

Mumbai Reports First GBS-Linked Death, Toll Rises to Eight

