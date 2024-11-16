The iconic hill station of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir has officially welcomed winter with its season's first snowfall, bringing joy to tourists and locals alike. The fresh blanket of snow has transformed the region into a winter wonderland, attracting visitors eager to experience activities like skiing and sledging. While the plains of the Kashmir Valley were drenched by intermittent rain, the higher reaches, including Sonamarg and Sinthan Top, also reported light snowfall. These early winter conditions have heightened the charm of the region, drawing adventurers and nature lovers to its serene landscapes. Local authorities anticipate increased tourist footfall as the snowfall signals the start of Gulmarg's peak winter season, a time renowned for its stunning vistas and vibrant snow sports. Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Higher Reaches of Kashmir Witness Light Intermittent Snowfall (See Pics and Video).

Gulmarg's First Snowfall of the Season Turns it into a Winter Wonderland

Jammu and Kashmir: Gulmarg witnessed the season's first snowfall, marking the arrival of winter. While the plains experienced rain, tourists enjoyed skiing and sledging in the snow. Light snowfall was also reported in Sonamarg and Sinthan Top pic.twitter.com/qWikt5ge6C — IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)