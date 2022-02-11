Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said that an FIR has been registered in the case and two DSPs (Deputy Superintendent of Police) will investigate the matter. "Will not spare the culprit," he added. In a tragic incident, two people were killed and 6 were injured after a portion of an under-construction roof on the sixth floor of the Chintels Paradiso building in Sector 109 of Gurugram collapsed on February 10.

