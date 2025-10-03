Gurugram authorities are taking strict measures against drink-and-drive violations as accidents caused by drunk driving continue to rise. Anyone caught driving under the influence will now face not only heavy fines but also a driving license suspension of 3 to 6 months. Repeat offenders risk permanent cancellation of their license, according to new orders issued by the district administration and traffic police. Drunk driving has been a leading cause of accidents and fatalities in Gurugram. In the first half of 2025 alone, 541 road accidents were reported, resulting in 223 deaths. Over 5,000 challans were issued to drivers caught under the influence, reflecting a growing problem compared to 25,968 in 2024 and 5,181 in 2023. Kerala High Court Quashes Proceedings Against Man Booked for Drink and Drive and Rash Driving, Says 'Need Original Printout From Breathalyzer Machine To Prove Drunken Driving'.

Drink-and-Drive in Gurugram Now Carries 3–6 Month License Suspension

🚨 Gurugram will suspend driving licenses of drunk drivers for 3–6 months on the first offense. pic.twitter.com/Fd5JJj6HkL — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) October 3, 2025

