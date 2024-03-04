Five people were rushed to a private hospital after eating mouth freshener in a restaurant in Gurugram. The victims, who were friends and family of Ankit Kumar, suffered severe pain and discomfort in their mouths and started vomiting blood. The incident occurred at Laforestta Cafe in Sector 90 of Gurugram, where Kumar and his group had gone for lunch. Kumar recorded a video of the scene, which showed his wife and four other friends crying and screaming in agony. One of them vomited on the floor, while another tried to cool her mouth with ice. The victims said they felt a burning sensation in their mouths as soon as they ate the mouth freshener, which was offered by the restaurant staff. They tried to wash their mouths with water, but it did not help. They were then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Gurugram Shocker: Birthday Party Turns Deadly as Farmhouse Operator Killed By Locals Over Parking Dispute, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Five People Hospitalised After Eating Mouth Freshener

Five people started vomiting blood and reported a burning sensation in their mouths after eating mouth freshener after their meal at a cafe in Gurugram. They were hospitalized and two are critical. pic.twitter.com/brMnbWbZQW — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) March 4, 2024

