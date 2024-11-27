A video going viral on social media shows a a man setting the household items ablaze after a fight with his wife in Gwalior. According to a report in FPJ, the incident occurred today, November 27. The 15-second video clip shows the man setting household items on fire following a fight with his wife. As the video moves further, the man is seen walking and smoking a cigarette. The video also shows neighbours watching the drama unfold as the man acts carefree. They immediately alerted the fire station which rushed to the spot and doused the flames. It is also reported after the incident, the couple was counseled by the cops. Gwalior Shocker: Frustrated Over Son’s Gambling and Drug Addiction, Man Hires Hitman to Kill Him in MP; Arrested.

Man Sets Household Items On Fire in Gwalior

Gwalior: Man Sets Household Items On Fire After Fight With Wife; Video Surfaces#MadhyaPradesh #MadhyaPradeshnews #Gwalior pic.twitter.com/Q9GEVdlj7T — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 27, 2024

