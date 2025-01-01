Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt New Year wishes to the nation as India embraced 2025. Sharing his message on social media, he wrote, “Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success, and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity.” Citizens across the country celebrated the arrival of 2025 with festivities, prayers, and renewed aspirations for a brighter future, embracing Modi’s message of optimism and collective growth. New Year 2025 Greetings: Nitish Kumar, Rahul Gandhi and Other Political Leaders Wish Happy New Year As India Welcomes 2025.

PM Narendra Modi Wishes People on New Year 2025

Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2025

