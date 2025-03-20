Professor Rajneesh Kumar of Seth PC Bagla Degree College has been arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing female students in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The accused, who served as Chief Proctor, reportedly lured victims with false promises of exam scores and jobs, then filmed obscene videos to threaten them. Police recovered 65 such videos from his mobile phone during his arrest. The case gained attention after videos surfaced on social media, prompting intervention from the National Commission for Women. Despite initial resistance from the college administration, an investigation confirmed key allegations. The Hathras Gate Police Station has filed an FIR under multiple sections, and further probes are underway. Hathras Shocker: College Professor Rapes Several Female Students After Promising Them Good Score in Exam, Films Act; Absconding After Multiple Obscene Videos Go Viral on Social Media.

Professor Rajneesh Kumar Arrested in Hathras

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

