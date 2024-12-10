In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, seven people, including three men and a child, lost their lives after a pickup collided with a courier container in Hathras. Speaking about the incident, Hathrs DM Ashish Kumar said that a family was going to Etah in a pickup when they met with an accident. "7 people have lost their lives. 6 others have been referred and 7 are admitted to the district hospital," he added. Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe in connection with the incident. Hathras: Mother Sentenced to Life for Husband’s Murder in Kapasia Village After Son’s Testimony.

Pickup Truck on Way to Etah Collides With Courier Container in Hathras

#WATCH | Hathras DM Ashish Kumar says, "A family was going to Etah in a pickup when they met the accident. 7 people have lost their lives. 6 others have been referred and 7 are admitted to the district hospital. Further investigation is underway..." https://t.co/d1uOGF1Woz pic.twitter.com/2jD0liNdTD — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)