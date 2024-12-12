Senior Advocate Janak Dwarkadas tendered photographs of a road outside the Bombay High Court, showing hawkers on the entire road during the hearing of a suo motu PIL on hawkers. To this, Senior Advocate Anil Singh, who appeared for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), showed photos that showed no hawkers. Responding to Singh, advocate Dwarkadas said that maybe their camera is different. To which advocate Singh replied, "Maybe they have imported cameras, and ours is a municipality camera." Lesbian Couple Desiring Child Gets Bail by Bombay High Court in Kidnapping of Minor Girl.

Courtroom Exchange of Bombay High Court Goes Viral

