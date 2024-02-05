The Bombay High Court recently annulled the adoption of a three-year-old boy after his adoptive parents informed the court about his uncontrollable bad behaviour and expressed a lack of bonding with the child. The high court bench of Justice RI Chagla directed CARA to re-register the child as "Free for Adoption" to identify suitable prospective adoptive parents for him. "I am of the considered view that it would be in the interest of the said male minor child that the adoption order dated 17th August 2023 is annulled and consequential reliefs sought for in the said Affidavit are granted," the court stated. ‘Sex on Genuine Promise of Marriage Not Rape If Promise Broken Due to Parents’ Disapproval’: Bombay High Court Acquits Man Accused of Raping Woman.

HC on Adoption

Bombay High Court Annuls Adoption Of 3-Year-Old After Adoptive Parents Complain Of Bad Behaviour & Express Lack Of Bond With Child @AmishaShriv https://t.co/ukruVETFv0 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)