If a husband routinely returns home late at night and his wife expresses her suspicions that he is having an affair, the Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled that this is not cruelty. A division bench of Justices Goutam Bhaduri and Deepak Kumar Tiwari ruled that the wife's actions in such circumstances were "normal human behaviour." The Court was hearing a case in which the husband was accused of routinely returning home late at night. The Court was told that he did not return home sometimes at all. However, the husband claimed he arrived home late because he was involved in political activities. The husband claimed that his wife was being cruel by casting doubt on his character. HC on Drunk Husband: Mental Cruelty to Wife and Kids If Husband Spends Time on Excessive Drinking Instead of Fulfilling Family Responsibilities, Says Chhattisgarh High Court.

HC on Husband’s Conduct

Wife doubting her husband for coming home late frequently is not cruelty: Chhattisgarh High Court Read more here: https://t.co/DtpfyqZ26M pic.twitter.com/WXrBeAP5kH — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)