The Orissa High Court recently said that husbands working as a "proxy" for their sarpanch wives defeats the purpose of women's reservation. The high court bench of Justice Dr SK Panigrahi asked the Secretary of the Panchayati Raj Department to inform the court about the action taken against such proxy Sarpanchs. The court also asked the Panchayati Raj Department to explain steps taken to give women Sarpanchs proper capacity-building training. "The patriarchal attitudes in the veil of proxy Sarpanch and practices greatly hinders women's participation and empowerment in public life," the court stated. 'Brother Is a Protector': On Day of Raksha Bandhan, Orissa High Court Upholds Conviction of Brother Who Repeatedly Raped Minor Sister.

HC on 'Sarpanch-Patism'

