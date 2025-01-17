The Orissa High Court recently said that if the husband indulges in character assassination of his wife without producing proof regarding infidelity, then it is sufficient ground for the woman to live separately. The high court also said that the woman shall not be debarred from claiming maintenance as per Section 125(4) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The court observed while upholding the order of maintenance passed by the Family Court. "It is quite natural for a wife to refuse to live with her husband who doubted her chastity, inasmuch as the chastity of a woman is not only dearest to her, but also is a priceless possession in her. Thus, when the character of wife being doubted by her husband without any proof, she has enough reason to live separately from her husband," the single bench of Justice Gourishankar Satapathy said. ‘Justice Is Blind but Judges Are Not Sightless’: Orissa High Court Warns Lawyer After Murder Convict’s Brother-in-Law Submits Fake Certificate To Show Juvenility of Accused.

HC Upholds Order of Maintenance Passed by the Family Court

Chastity Of Woman Priceless Possession, Character Assassination By Husband Valid Ground For Wife To Live Separately & Claim Maintenance: Orissa HChttps://t.co/ibo9sZNT9P — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 17, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)