In Haryana’s Karnal, nursing supervisor Ankita Maan became a real-life hero after saving a young accident victim with CPR. On Tuesday night near Sector 6 Gurdwara, Ankita, out buying ice cream for her child, saw a crowd around an unconscious man. Though bystanders presumed him dead, Ankita checked his pulse and found signs of life. Acting swiftly, she administered CPR, reviving the 25-year-old who had choked after vomiting post-accident. She coordinated with police to get him to Virk Hospital, then to Kalpana Chawla Medical College. Doctors confirmed he wouldn’t have survived without her timely action. Ankita, who has worked at the hospital for over a year, received city-wide praise as a video of her heroic act went viral. Jharkhand: Passengers Give CPR, Save Bus Driver’s Life After Heart Attack in Moving Vehicle (Watch Video).

Heroic Nurse in Karnal Saves Dying Accident Victim with CPR After Bystanders Assume He’s Dead

