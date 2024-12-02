During the ongoing Ram Katha in Tiloi, BJP MLA Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh sparked controversy by claiming that chanting "Radhe Radhe" is essential to living in India. In a video shared by news agency IANS on December 2, Singh is seen standing on stage, stating, "Hindustan mein rehna hai to Radhe Radhe kehna hai." (If you want to live in Hindustan, you must say 'Radhe Radhe.') As the MLA made the declaration, his supporters and attendees at the event echoed the chant, responding, "'Radhe Radhe' kehna hai." Amethi Dalit Family Murder: Opposition Slams Yogi Adityanath-Led Uttar Pradesh Government Over Law and Order Situation.

BJP MLA Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh Claims 'Radhe Radhe' Essential to Live in India

Amethi, UP: During the ongoing Ram Katha in Tiloi, BJP MLA Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh made a public statement, says, "If you want to live in Hindustan, you must say 'Radhe Radhe' " pic.twitter.com/k3wJrlPf7G — IANS (@ians_india) December 2, 2024

