A shocking incident unfolded in Moradabad’s Katghar area during Holi celebrations when a youth fired multiple rounds after being denied a hug. The accused, Abhishek alias Chhotu, allegedly shot at Akshay Gupta outside his house, injuring him in the thigh. He then attacked BJP booth president Sanjay Kumar Arya with the butt of his gun, causing head injuries. The altercation began when Abhishek, reportedly intoxicated, insisted on hugging Sanjay, who refused and asked him to leave. Enraged, Abhishek fetched a firearm from his home and opened fire. After injuring both men, he fled while brandishing the weapon. A viral video of the attack has surfaced, sparking outrage. Police arrived at the scene, questioned locals, and launched a manhunt for the accused. The injured were taken to the district hospital, where doctors confirmed that Akshay’s condition is stable. Investigations are ongoing. Aligarh Shocker: Man Waiting To Have Ramzan ‘Sehri’ Shot Dead by Masked Assailants in UP; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Holi Celebration Turns Violent as Youth Opens Fire

In #UttarPradesh's #Moradabad, Chhotu Thakur shot Akshay Gupta with a pistol after Akshay, who had already bathed, refused to celebrate #Holi with him. The incident took place when Chhotu insisted on celebrating, but Akshay declined.#Holi2025 pic.twitter.com/FBmTMnTlgX — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 14, 2025

