In a tragic incident in Dundigal near Hyderabad, a six-year-old schoolboy was killed after a tipper truck crushed him during a horrific road accident caught on camera. The boy, Abhimanshu Reddy, was riding pillion with his mother on a scooter as she attempted to overtake the truck on a busy road. The woman lost balance, and both fell; the boy was tragically crushed under the truck’s wheels while the mother survived. The Class 1 student was on his way to Geetanjali School in Bowrampet. Shocking CCTV footage shows the helmetless mother riding dangerously close to the truck before the devastating fall. The heart-wrenching visuals have since gone viral, sparking outrage and road safety concerns. Accident Caught on Camera in Agra: Speeding Van Rams Into Dancing Crowd During Temple Ritual in UP, Several Injured; Probe Launched As Video Goes Viral.

Accident in Dundigal (Disturbing Video)

Heart breaking incident, six-year-old boy (studying 1st class ) was killed after a tipper ran over him in Dudigal of Hyderabad. death on the spot ... He was was on his way to school with his mother on a scooter, as part of their daily routin... and this incident happened pic.twitter.com/Ox32AGbuLg — Dr Srinubabu Gedela (@DrSrinubabu) June 27, 2025

