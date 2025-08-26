A moving Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus caught fire near Metro Pillar No.9 at Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad, on Tuesday morning, August 26, prompting a swift evacuation of about 40 passengers on board. The driver noticed the flames and immediately stopped the vehicle, allowing all passengers to get out safely. Upon receiving information, firefighters reached the spot and controlled the blaze, although the front portion of the bus was severely damaged. No injuries were reported, and authorities suspect a short circuit as the cause. Hyderabad Fire: 8 Killed, Others Injured After Blaze Erupts at Building in Gulzar Houz Near Charminar, CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock (Watch Videos).

Moving TGSRTC Bus Burst Into Flames at Mehdipatnam

#Hyderabad : A TGSRTC Bus Catches Fire at #Mehdipatnam After seeing the #Flames, the driver immediately stopped the bus, all passengers managed to evacuate the vehicle. No injuries were reported. Fire fighters reached the spot and doused the flames.#FireAccident #BusFire pic.twitter.com/Br9ZWVjkPP — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 26, 2025

