Two minor children were abducted from different areas in a fresh case of child-lifting in Hyderabad on June 4. However, swift response from the Hyderabad police resulted in rescue of both kids and arrest of the kidnappers. A three-year-old child was abducted from Paradise Junction on June 4. Another child, aged around seven months, was kidnapped from near Hanuman Tekdi. Fortunately, the Hyderabad police rescued both the children within a short span of just two-hours. Cops arrested two suspected kidnappers, identified as Sheikh Imran and Parveen. A video of the accused kidnapping a child and fleeing in an auto-rickshaw also surfaced online. Dog Attack in Hyderabad: 10-Year-Old Boy Suffered Injuries After Being Attacked by Stray Dog While Playing Outside House in Suraram (Watch Video).

Hyderabad Kidnapping Video:

Two children were abducted from separate locations in #Hyderabad - Paradise Junction and Hanuman Tekdi. Fortunately, the #Hyderabadpolice successfully rescued both children and apprehended two kidnappers, Sheikh Imran and a woman named Parveen.#kidnapped #ChildKidnapping pic.twitter.com/fpF2aIjpRM — IndiaObservers (@IndiaObservers) June 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)