A speeding car lost control early this morning on November 19, in Hyderbad's Banjara Hills, crashing into a divider and then hitting an electric pole. The driver and a passenger fortunately escaped without injuries, but the driver fled the scene post collision. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, which involved a vehicle typically used to ferry IT employees. Pictures and videos from the accident site show the severely damaged car, with its front end destroyed, leaning against the pole as police examine the wreckage. The search for the driver is ongoing. Hyderabad Road Accident: Student Dead, Driver Critical After Speeding Lorry Collides With Auto Rickshaw in Habsiguda (See Pics and Videos).

Speeding Car Crashes Into Pole in Banjara Hills

#Hyderabad : A #Speeding car lost control and crashed into a divider and hit an electric poll in #BanjaraHills on Tuesday early morning. Luckily the driver and a traveller escaped without any injuries. Car driver fled the spot. The police identified the car meant for ferrying… pic.twitter.com/O497WuATfQ — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 19, 2024

