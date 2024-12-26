Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, recently spoke about the Dharavi project. A video going viral on social media shows Gautam Adani saying that he wants to complete the Dharavi project before he retires. "Personally for not just good point of view, but even at my level, I always continue thinking if this particular project can create a legacy, how you can just provide dignity to 1 million population," he added. Gautam Adani also said that the Adani group has many successful stories and he wants to complete the project before he retires as he is 62. ‘Hum Karke Dikhate Hain’: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Building Green, Brighter Future for Millions of Indians.

Gautam Adani Says He Wants to Complete Dharavi Project Before He Retires

#WATCH | Delhi | On the Dharavi project, Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani says, "Personally for not just good point of view, but even at my level, I always continue thinking if this particular project can create a legacy, how you can just provide dignity to 1 million… pic.twitter.com/SZmnsn7CDL — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

