India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday welcomed the Austrialn government's decision of opening of borders. At a press conference duirng the Quad Summit 2022, Jaishankar said, "I welcome the opening of borders by the govt of Australia which will help those who have been in India waiting to come back especially students, temporary visa holders, separated families and this is something which is greatly appreciated."

S Jaishankar's Statement:

